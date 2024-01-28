Periscope Capital Inc. Raises Stake in two (NYSE:TWOA)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of two (NYSE:TWOA – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 450,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in TWO were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in TWO by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TWO in the second quarter worth about $126,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TWO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TWO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. 18.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TWO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWOA opened at $10.66 on Friday. two has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $11.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day moving average of $10.50.

TWO Company Profile

two does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. two was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

