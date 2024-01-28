Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $6.38 Million in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PEGR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 609,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEGR. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $288,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,700,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,145,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its position in Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 331,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 158,948 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Stock Performance

PEGR stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49. Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $10.90.

About Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition

Project Energy Reimagined Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on the Electric Grid 2.0 sector.

