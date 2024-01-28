Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,044 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 2.08% of Coliseum Acquisition worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coliseum Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the second quarter worth $141,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. HGC Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition in the first quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coliseum Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Coliseum Acquisition alerts:

Coliseum Acquisition Stock Performance

Coliseum Acquisition stock opened at $10.71 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $11.80.

Coliseum Acquisition Company Profile

Coliseum Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Coliseum Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coliseum Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coliseum Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coliseum Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.