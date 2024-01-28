Periscope Capital Inc. Increases Position in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition (NASDAQ:TENK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 341,250 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in TenX Keane Acquisition were worth $3,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $131,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in TenX Keane Acquisition by 309.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 42,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 32,068 shares in the last quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $508,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in TenX Keane Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in TenX Keane Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,081,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.40% of the company’s stock.

TenX Keane Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TENK opened at $10.95 on Friday. TenX Keane Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $12.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $10.81.

TenX Keane Acquisition Profile

TenX Keane Acquisition focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses operating in Asia, excluding companies located or operating in mainland China, Hong Kong, or Macau.

