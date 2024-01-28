Periscope Capital Inc. Has $7.68 Million Holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Free Report) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 721,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,961 shares during the period. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II comprises approximately 0.9% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.01% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II worth $7,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 404.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 636,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 510,500 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 397.5% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the second quarter worth $821,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the second quarter worth $4,191,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II by 71.9% during the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 99,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after buying an additional 41,826 shares during the last quarter. 31.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of XPDB opened at $10.76 on Friday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the transition energy and renewable sector in North America.

