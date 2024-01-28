Periscope Capital Inc. Has $4.01 Million Position in Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAX – Free Report) by 340.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 380,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,702 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.38% of Zalatoris II Acquisition worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Zalatoris II Acquisition by 27.7% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 6,109 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 82,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 5,191 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Zalatoris II Acquisition by 10,068.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 190,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after acquiring an additional 188,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Zalatoris II Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XPAX opened at $10.75 on Friday. Zalatoris II Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.58.

About Zalatoris II Acquisition

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

