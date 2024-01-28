Periscope Capital Inc. Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC)

Periscope Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I (NASDAQ:LGVC – Free Report) by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 273,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,452 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I were worth $2,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kim LLC grew its position in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kim LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 262,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 62,970 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,987,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of LGVC opened at $10.85 on Friday. LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $11.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day moving average of $10.68.

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I Company Profile

LAMF Global Ventures Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses to acquire opportunities in media, entertainment, and sports, as well as e-commerce and technology industries.

