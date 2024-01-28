Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 151,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Target Global Acquisition I were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Target Global Acquisition I by 1,614.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 924,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after buying an additional 870,393 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $5,215,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $4,950,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $2,751,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter worth $1,764,000. 14.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Global Acquisition I Price Performance

Target Global Acquisition I stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.32 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19.

Target Global Acquisition I Company Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

