Periscope Capital Inc. Grows Stake in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in PowerUp Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PWUP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in PowerUp Acquisition were worth $2,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PowerUp Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $121,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in PowerUp Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $487,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerUp Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $1,218,000. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PowerUp Acquisition Price Performance

PowerUp Acquisition stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. PowerUp Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.07 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.91.

About PowerUp Acquisition

PowerUp Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business within the interactive media, digital media, sports, entertainment, and/or leisure areas.

