Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 255,867 EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp (NYSE:EVE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 255,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 1.64% of EVe Mobility Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in EVe Mobility Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Mangrove Partners bought a new stake in shares of EVe Mobility Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,023,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EVe Mobility Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get EVe Mobility Acquisition alerts:

EVe Mobility Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of EVE opened at $10.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.70. EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $11.40.

About EVe Mobility Acquisition

EVe Mobility Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effectuating a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the automotive and mobility industry.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVe Mobility Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.