Periscope Capital Inc. Buys Shares of 1,065,304 ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA)

Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,065,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,781,000. ESH Acquisition accounts for about 1.2% of Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 9.04% of ESH Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the third quarter worth $136,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Gritstone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the third quarter worth $1,514,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESH Acquisition during the third quarter worth $328,000.

Get ESH Acquisition alerts:

ESH Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESHA opened at $10.27 on Friday. ESH Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.23.

ESH Acquisition Company Profile

ESH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets in the sports, hospitality, and music and entertainment sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESH Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ESHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ESH Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESH Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.