Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 80,882 Shares of Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL)

Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRNL – Free Report) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,882 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. owned 3.59% of Kernel Group worth $5,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KRNL. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Kernel Group by 267.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 747,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,337,000 after purchasing an additional 544,500 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Kernel Group by 1,615.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,058,000 after buying an additional 471,641 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Kernel Group during the first quarter worth $3,838,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Kernel Group by 44.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,163,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,425,000 after buying an additional 359,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp increased its holdings in Kernel Group by 172.7% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 544,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after buying an additional 344,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KRNL opened at $10.76 on Friday. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $10.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.60.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to identify, acquire, and manage a business in the commerce enablement, supply chain, logistics and related technology infrastructure sectors.

