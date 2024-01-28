Periscope Capital Inc. Acquires 212,635 Shares of ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA)

Periscope Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report) by 850.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 237,635 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,635 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. owned about 1.48% of ProSomnus worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OSA. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in ProSomnus in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProSomnus in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProSomnus in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in ProSomnus by 75.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 96,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Get ProSomnus alerts:

ProSomnus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.81. 23,705 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,020. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.00. ProSomnus, Inc. has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $6.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ProSomnus ( NASDAQ:OSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $7.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSA shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of ProSomnus in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSA

ProSomnus Company Profile

(Free Report)

ProSomnus, Inc operates as a medical technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets precision intraoral medical devices for treating and managing patients with obstructive sleep apnea. The company sells its products to sleep dentists, sleep physicians, primary care providers, otolarygologists, and other integrated healthcare service providers through a direct sales force.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProSomnus, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProSomnus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSomnus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.