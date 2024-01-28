PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Lowered by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 560,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $94,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth $770,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 13,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 7.1% during the third quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 52,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,874,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 8.6% during the third quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The company has a market capitalization of $230.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.33%.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.