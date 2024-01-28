PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,748 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $10,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDD during the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of PDD by 120.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.77. 4,554,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,877,107. The company has a market cap of $187.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.09. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.67 and a fifty-two week high of $152.99.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.94 by $2.67. The firm had revenue of $68.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

