Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Boosted by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,335 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $13,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the second quarter worth $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Paychex by 91.7% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 80.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $120.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,166,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.09 and a 1-year high of $129.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.77.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.37% and a net margin of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 79.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Paychex from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.