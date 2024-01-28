Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Price Target Raised to $60.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) had its target price increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Pathward Financial from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

Pathward Financial stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.45. 257,984 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,228. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.78. Pathward Financial has a one year low of $39.75 and a one year high of $60.49.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $162.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.45 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pathward Financial will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 11th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.28%.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 5,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $301,485.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,311,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 27.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 9.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 43,841 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 13.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,389 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,505 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,857 shares in the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

