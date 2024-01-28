Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Takes $359,000 Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 125.1% in the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 48.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 92.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.97. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $48.23.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is 106.25%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

