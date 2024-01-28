Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 417 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VO. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $230.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.34. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $234.05. The company has a market cap of $57.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

