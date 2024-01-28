Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 1,031 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMD – Free Report) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned about 0.08% of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,313,000 after purchasing an additional 35,804 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 14.4% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 350,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,913,000 after acquiring an additional 44,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF by 112.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 370,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,522,000 after acquiring an additional 195,727 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

JHMD stock opened at $32.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $531.20 million, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average of $30.95. John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF has a 12-month low of $28.49 and a 12-month high of $32.89.

About John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Developed International ETF (JHMD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks from developed markets ex-US and Canada, covering 85% of the market capitalization. Holdings are weighted based on fundamental and technical factors JHMD was launched on Dec 15, 2016 and is managed by John Hancock.

