Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Reduces Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $2,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.2% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,389,622 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $348,521,000 after purchasing an additional 33,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 6.3% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,460,506 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,169,000 after purchasing an additional 86,571 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.3% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.4% in the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 25,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,366.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,347,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,117,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total transaction of $502,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $704,366.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMD shares. Melius Research upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

AMD opened at $177.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $140.92 and a 200-day moving average of $119.27. The company has a market capitalization of $283.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,477.21, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.70. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.03 and a 1-year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.