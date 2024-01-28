Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $2,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUS. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,235,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 33,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 245.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:QUS opened at $135.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.96. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 52 week low of $108.46 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92.

About SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.