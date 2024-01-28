Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 85.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,080,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,116,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,885,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth $1,008,286,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,736,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $527,173,000 after purchasing an additional 7,158,943 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,974,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 48.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 5,555,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,061 shares during the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at $9,913,164.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Gavin Rennick sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $352,974.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,979.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.32, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 176,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,913,164.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,071 shares of company stock worth $5,547,242 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Schlumberger from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Societe Generale initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Schlumberger

Schlumberger Stock Performance

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.92. 9,172,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,700,102. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.54 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $42.73 and a fifty-two week high of $62.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.