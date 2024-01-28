Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Raises Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 96.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 302.1% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on O shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.50 to $67.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.91.

Realty Income Trading Down 0.8 %

O stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $39.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.18.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $999.01 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a feb 24 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 233.33%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

