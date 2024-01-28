Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Makes New Investment in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXR. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 5.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $625,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis purchased 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Saffire sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.10, for a total value of $3,852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,525,210.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $118.21 per share, with a total value of $496,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,091.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Shares of EXR stock opened at $147.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average of $133.16. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a one year low of $101.19 and a one year high of $170.30.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 119.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. TheStreet raised Extra Space Storage from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.50.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,651 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.5 million units and approximately 279.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

