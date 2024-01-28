Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Invests $258,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,032 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1,436.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $115.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.82. The company has a market cap of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.58, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.52 and a 1 year high of $137.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.04%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

