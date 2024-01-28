Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 48.9% in the second quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 185.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

VIG opened at $173.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.87. The company has a market cap of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $146.17 and a 12-month high of $173.53.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

