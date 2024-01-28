Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 252 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,127,232,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after purchasing an additional 854,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,865,000. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Price Performance

Shares of NOW stock traded up $2.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $769.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,799,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,767. The company has a market capitalization of $157.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.49, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.05. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.37 and a 12-month high of $783.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $703.75 and a 200-day moving average of $619.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $671.84, for a total transaction of $2,116,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,904 shares in the company, valued at $26,137,263.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.00, for a total value of $684,418.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,924 shares in the company, valued at $4,603,844. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock worth $6,496,675. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on ServiceNow from $865.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $744.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on NOW

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

