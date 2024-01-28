Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $524,000 Stock Position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF were worth $524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FYLD. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000.

BATS FYLD traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.09. 26,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.06 and a fifty-two week high of $27.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.56.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

