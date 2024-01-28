Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $324,000 Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after buying an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 15.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,933,605,000 after buying an additional 768,909 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ROK stock opened at $303.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $294.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.19 and a fifty-two week high of $348.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares in the company, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total value of $153,512.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,346 shares of company stock worth $2,878,915. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROK shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Rockwell Automation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $280.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.31.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

