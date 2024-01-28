Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Decreases Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 21,867 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYW opened at $129.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $131.96.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

