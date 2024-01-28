Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Buys 681 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $1,022,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at $22,625,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $2,673,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017,374.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 455,676 shares of company stock valued at $123,465,739. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. Citigroup increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.10.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 0.7 %

PANW opened at $342.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $301.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.56. The company has a market capitalization of $107.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.57, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.27. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.11 and a 52 week high of $350.60.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

