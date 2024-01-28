Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as 20.26 and last traded at 19.83. Approximately 23,548 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 46,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at 18.66.

A number of research firms have commented on PARAA. TheStreet lowered shares of Paramount Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of 19.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of 17.68.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported 0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of 7.13 billion during the quarter. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paramount Global will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PARAA. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,646,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,117,000 after purchasing an additional 457,501 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 4.5% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,923,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,696,000 after purchasing an additional 82,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

