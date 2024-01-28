Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) Short Interest Update

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the December 31st total of 2,920,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 8,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGY shares. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies from $2.75 to $2.25 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its position in Pagaya Technologies by 143.8% in the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 2,761,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,000 after buying an additional 1,629,156 shares in the last quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,436,000. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.63.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $201.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.50 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

