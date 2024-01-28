Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Stake Lowered by Northcape Wealth Management LLC

Northcape Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 141.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 270,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,805,000 after acquiring an additional 158,780 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 14,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 8,756.3% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total transaction of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,622.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.2 %

PKG stock opened at $171.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $122.20 and a 52-week high of $176.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $163.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PKG shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.