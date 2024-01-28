Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Issues Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.540-1.540 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.800. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on PKG shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of PKG opened at $171.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Packaging Co. of America has a 52 week low of $122.20 and a 52 week high of $176.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.94 and a 200-day moving average of $154.60.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.81%. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8 EPS for the current year.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 58.96%.

Insider Activity at Packaging Co. of America

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,217,685.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Kent A. Pflederer sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $603,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,217,685.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Stecko sold 9,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.99, for a total value of $1,499,400.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,622.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 181.3% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 89.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

