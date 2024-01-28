Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pacific Financial (OTCMKTS:PFLC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million for the quarter.

Pacific Financial Stock Down 0.3 %

OTCMKTS:PFLC opened at $10.73 on Friday. Pacific Financial has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28.

Pacific Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%. Pacific Financial’s payout ratio is currently 125.40%.

Pacific Financial Company Profile

Pacific Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Pacific that provides various banking products and services in Washington and Oregon. The company offers personal and business checking, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other investment options; home loans; and auto and recreation loans, credit cards, and home equity line of credit.

