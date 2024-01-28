Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL) Short Interest Up 36.0% in January

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 (NASDAQ:OXLCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the December 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OXLCL traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $23.85. 3,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.39 and a 200-day moving average of $23.28. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. 6.75% Notes due 2031 Company Profile

oxford lane capital corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by oxford lane management llc. it invests in fixed income securities. the fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

