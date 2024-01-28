OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Given New $169.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

OSIS traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.59. 264,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,364. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.73 and a 200 day moving average of $121.15. OSI Systems has a 12-month low of $89.72 and a 12-month high of $139.90.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $373.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.29 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OSI Systems

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 3,585.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,990,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,958,000 after buying an additional 49,634 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 46.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

