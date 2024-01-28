OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.47 EPS

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $373.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. OSI Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OSI Systems Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OSIS stock opened at $132.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.43. OSI Systems has a fifty-two week low of $89.72 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90.

In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 18,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total transaction of $1,881,041.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 498,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,977,492.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 3,585.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 46.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in OSI Systems by 10.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in OSI Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,790,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OSIS shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

