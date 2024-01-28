Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

ORRF stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.03. 21,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.65. Orrstown Financial Services has a one year low of $15.52 and a one year high of $29.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.90.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 15.08%. The firm had revenue of $32.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.38 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 5th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.46%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 27.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,818 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 45.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 5,981 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 347,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 20,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 22.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 310,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,114,000 after acquiring an additional 56,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

