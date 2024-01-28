O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Mawer Investment Management Ltd.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,742,000 after acquiring an additional 85,062 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,489,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,262,904,000 after purchasing an additional 26,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 880,855 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $800,574,000 after buying an additional 65,534 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $470,900,000 after buying an additional 386,822 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $598,590.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total value of $959,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,413 shares of company stock valued at $18,987,722 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,020.27.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,022.51. The company had a trading volume of 268,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,535. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,039.83. The stock has a market cap of $60.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $970.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $948.95.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

