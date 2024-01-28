Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, reports. Oppenheimer had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 3.31%. The firm had revenue of $308.29 million during the quarter.

Oppenheimer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OPY opened at $38.85 on Friday. Oppenheimer has a 52 week low of $32.82 and a 52 week high of $49.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.73. The company has a market cap of $403.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get Oppenheimer alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oppenheimer

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Profit Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 75,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,121,000 after buying an additional 5,910 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 2,291.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oppenheimer by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 60,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Oppenheimer by 108.1% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Oppenheimer by 43.5% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 34,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Oppenheimer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Oppenheimer

About Oppenheimer

(Get Free Report)

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oppenheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oppenheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.