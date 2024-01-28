ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,451,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,110 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.62% of ONE Gas worth $99,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,029,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,957,000 after acquiring an additional 128,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ONE Gas by 201.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,266,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $496,508,000 after buying an additional 4,186,102 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after buying an additional 83,328 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONE Gas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,928,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $146,029,000 after buying an additional 26,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in ONE Gas by 389.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,380,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,519,000 after buying an additional 1,098,392 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $61.34. The company had a trading volume of 435,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,786. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.75 and a 200-day moving average of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.23. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $84.25.

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $335.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.11 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a boost from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 63.41%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OGS shares. TheStreet cut shares of ONE Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

