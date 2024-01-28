Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) Shares Gap Down to $15.37

Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $14.62. Old Second Bancorp shares last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 60,079 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSBC. Raymond James dropped their price target on Old Second Bancorp from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Old Second Bancorp from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $631.16 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.90%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 281.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Old Second Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

