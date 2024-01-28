Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Oculis Holding AG (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 168,639 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 227% from the previous session’s volume of 51,628 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on OCS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Oculis in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Oculis in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.43.

Get Oculis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on OCS

Oculis Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40.

Oculis (NASDAQ:OCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oculis Holding AG will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oculis

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oculis during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of Oculis by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 30,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

About Oculis

(Get Free Report)

Oculis Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel topical treatments for ophthalmic diseases for both back- and front-of-the-eye. The company's lead candidate is OCS-01, a topical dexamethasone formulation, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; OCS-02, a topical biologic candidate that is in Phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment for keratoconjunctivitis sicca, or dry eye disease; and OCS-05, a novel neuroprotective agent for acute optic neuritis and other neuro-ophtha disorders, such as glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, geographic atrophy, and neurotrophic keratitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oculis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oculis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.