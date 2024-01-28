Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Raised to $7.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS.
Ocugen Stock Performance
OCGN stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.65.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen
Ocugen Company Profile
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ocugen
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for Ocugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.