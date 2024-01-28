Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Raised to $7.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Free Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Ocugen Stock Performance

OCGN stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Ocugen Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

Featured Stories

