Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) PT Raised to $7.00

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGNFree Report) had its price objective upped by HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ocugen’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Ocugen Stock Performance

OCGN stock opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.46. Ocugen has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $138.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.65.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGNGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Analysts predict that Ocugen will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ocugen in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

