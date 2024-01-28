OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCPGet Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.

OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCFCP opened at $24.98 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

