OceanFirst Financial Corp. (OCFCP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 30th

OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFCP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th.
OceanFirst Financial has increased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years.
OceanFirst Financial Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCFCP opened at $24.98 on Friday. OceanFirst Financial has a 52 week low of $16.66 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.
About OceanFirst Financial
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than OceanFirst Financial
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to Invest in Virtual Reality
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.