Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Raised to $30.00 at National Bankshares

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its target price raised by National Bankshares from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Nuvei from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Nuvei from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nuvei presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.88.

Nuvei stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.71. 332,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 368,096. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -308.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 2.66. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $43.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27.

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Nuvei had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 6.47%. The company had revenue of $304.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.47 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Nuvei will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Nuvei’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Nuvei’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -500.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nuvei by 12.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after acquiring an additional 865,984 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Nuvei by 102.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,679,400 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Nuvei by 12.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,091,000 after acquiring an additional 309,651 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Nuvei by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,238,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,546,000 after acquiring an additional 61,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in Nuvei by 21.9% during the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,194,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,922,000 after acquiring an additional 214,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

