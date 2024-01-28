Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 61,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,997 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $724,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 476,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,508,000 after purchasing an additional 93,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUEM opened at $26.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $222.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.73. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.87 and a 12 month high of $31.87.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

